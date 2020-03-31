NNPC wades into gas shortage crisis as TCN announces improvement

Barely 24 hours after it lamented the heavy shortage of gas supply to thermal plants, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday, announced a significant improvement in gas supply to affected plants.

It said the improvement was due to support from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Commission in a statement issued by the General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mba in Abuja, said power plants previously experiencing gas supply shortage have started generating power to the grid.

“The Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the general public that it is receiving unprecedented support from the Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) led by the GMD, Mr. Mele Kyari and COO Gas and Power, Yusuf Usman in solving the issue of gas availability to thermal power plants and that this has significantly improved gas supply to gas generation stations nationwide,” the statement partly read.

It stressed that if sustained, the issues will be resolved in hours while Distribution Companies, as well as Point Load Consumers of Electricity, will be adequately served.

“TCN Management led by the MD/CEO, U G Mohammed wishes to express its appreciation to the Management of NNPC, Generation Companies, Distribution Companies, TCN staff on their duty posts nationwide and other sector players for the effort in sustaining the Grid during this trying period,” it read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Decline By $182.17m In 7 Days

This week, Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (FX) reserves remained under pressure, declining by $182.17 million when compared to what it was a week ago (WTD) to $35.71 billion as of March 24, 2020… Read full story

PHOTOS: Lady Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Discharged, Narrates Her Experience At Lagos Isolation Centre

A lady who tested positive for coronavirus has narrated her experience inside the isolation centre in Lagos after she was discharged and was given a clean bill of health on Monday, March 30. The lady, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, who wrote of her experience on her twitter handle, @AyodejiOsowobi, said she contracted… Read full story

COVID-19: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As Chairman, Economic Sustainability Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up an Economic Sustainability Committee with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as chairman. He has also okayed financial services providers to operate during the restriction on movements and activities that he imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States to curtail the spread of coronavirus… Read full story

COVID-19: Governor Makinde Tests Positive, Explains How He Got Infected •Says I remain in self-isolation •Oyo State releases index case after treatment

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde on Monday confirmed he has tested positive to the rampaging coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19. The governor who tweeted via his personal handle @seyiamakinde on Monday, said that he was asymptomatic and would remain in isolation... Read full story