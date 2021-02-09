NNPC to brief governors on audited accounts

Authorities of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will, on Wednesday, brief the 36 State Governors on the audited reports.

The presentation, according to Director General of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru, will take place during the 25th teleconference meeting, to be chaired by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum will be hosting its 25th teleconference meeting and its 2nd this year.

“The meeting according to the DG Asishana Okauru is a single topic agenda where the NNPC would make a presentation on what states should know about NNPC Audited reports.

“On the team to the meeting is DFID as well. DG of NGF, advises governors to join on Wednesday, February 10 by 2 pm,” the NGF Media office noted.

Recall that the House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Accounts is currently investigating the Corporation over various audit queries issued by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) as well as non-rendition of financial statements and alleged $20.3 billion illegal withdrawals from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) account.

