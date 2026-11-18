The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) is targeting an increase in gas production from 7.5bscfd to 12bscfd by 2030.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd, Engineer Bashir Ojulari, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while delivering a keynote address at the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference (NIPITECS) 2026. He said Africa’s energy future depends as much on the partnerships it builds above ground as on the resources beneath.

Represented by the Managing Director of NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), Mr Audu Ibrahim, Ojulari, while emphasising the importance of partnership, pointed to three key pipeline projects: the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3), the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) and the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

Ojulari said the 640-kilometre AKK gas pipeline, a $2.8 billion project designed to transport 2.2bscfd, had reached about 95 per cent completion, with gas delivery to Abuja targeted before the end of 2026.

The NNPC chief also highlighted the importance of the 681-kilometre West African Gas Pipeline, a system designed to transport Nigerian gas to the Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana. He added that regional gas infrastructure projects, including the proposed Atlantic African gas pipeline linking Nigeria to Morocco, would not only strengthen energy integration but also create opportunities for economic development across the continent.

He said, “The OB3 project involved overcoming a difficult technical challenge, particularly the River Niger crossing, to complete a critical connection. It is a 105-kilometre, 48-inch pipeline designed to deliver up to two bcf/d from Rivers State to Edo State. For years, the River Niger crossing delayed this vital east-west connection. On April 26, through our subsidiary, NGIC, we completed the crossing.”

Ojulari said the success resulted from drilling approximately two kilometres beneath the river using Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD), with pre-commissioning completed in August 2026.

On production performance, the NNPC boss said Nigeria’s oil production had risen to 1.71 million barrels per day, its highest level in five years, attributing the result to improved pipeline availability achieved through coordinated security efforts involving the Office of the National Security Adviser, the NNPC Command Centre and community surveillance structures.

He said the gain could only be sustained through stronger community engagement and effective implementation of Host Community Development Trusts under the Petroleum Industry Act.