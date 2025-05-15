Business

NNPC, Sahara Group mull collaboration on energy access

Dayo Ayeyemi
NNPC and Sahara Group, NNPC Foundation conducts free, senior management team, NNPC listing in capital market, NNPC reduces petrol price to N860/litre, NNPC misleading claims, Buguma wellhead fire, NNPCL shortlists candidates for interview, 2024 NNPCL recruitment

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Sahara Group are considering collaboration to promote more access and sustainable energy future for Nigeria and beyond.

This drive dominated the discussion when Sahara Group, led by its Executive Directors, Mrs. Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, Dr kola Adesina, Mr. Tope Shonubi, and Mr. Wal Ajibade, paid a courtesy visit to the Group CEO of NNPC Ltd, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, in Abuja.

From oil and gas to data and infrastructure, the conversation explored how transparent, impact-driven partnerships can power a more sustainable energy future for Nigeria — and beyond.

With a clear mandate to transform NNPC into a global energy powerhouse, Ojulari emphasized collaboration, innovation, and value creation.

The delegation from the Sahara group assured the NNPCL boss of the company’s commitment to supporting the transformation of the sector as a foremost energy conglomerate operating amid making a difference in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Sahara Group is a global promoter of access to clean and safe energy solutions and sustainability, with operations in upstream, midstream, downstream, power, infrastructure, and data/tech sectors.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ondo APC kidnappers detained the ransom bearers Kidnappers seize ransom bearers after receiving payment for abducted Ondo APC Chairman
Next Article Best Crypto Coins to Invest In Now, Qubetics QubeQode IDE, crypto presale, Polygon zkEVM, SEI trading chain, Ondo tokenized yields, Near Protocol L1, Mantra compliance DeFi, SUI smart contract scaling As New Narratives Emerge, These 7 May Rank as the Best Crypto Coins to Invest In Now

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×