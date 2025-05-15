NNPC, Sahara Group mull collaboration on energy access

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Sahara Group are considering collaboration to promote more access and sustainable energy future for Nigeria and beyond.

This drive dominated the discussion when Sahara Group, led by its Executive Directors, Mrs. Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, Dr kola Adesina, Mr. Tope Shonubi, and Mr. Wal Ajibade, paid a courtesy visit to the Group CEO of NNPC Ltd, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, in Abuja.

From oil and gas to data and infrastructure, the conversation explored how transparent, impact-driven partnerships can power a more sustainable energy future for Nigeria — and beyond.

With a clear mandate to transform NNPC into a global energy powerhouse, Ojulari emphasized collaboration, innovation, and value creation.

The delegation from the Sahara group assured the NNPCL boss of the company’s commitment to supporting the transformation of the sector as a foremost energy conglomerate operating amid making a difference in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Sahara Group is a global promoter of access to clean and safe energy solutions and sustainability, with operations in upstream, midstream, downstream, power, infrastructure, and data/tech sectors.

