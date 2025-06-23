NNPC rolls out additional CNG stations in Abuja, Ibadan, Abeokuta

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced the launch of additional Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Abuja, Ibadan, and Abeokuta as part of its nationwide push to expand access to clean and affordable energy.

“We are expanding clean energy access, one city at a time. We are now live in Abeokuta, Abuja, and Ibadan. With every new site, we bring Nigerians closer to cleaner, more affordable energy for everyday mobility,” the company said in a post on its official X handle.

The rollout is part of NNPCL’s broader strategy to accelerate the adoption of CNG as a cleaner alternative to petrol, especially in urban transport.

In addition to the new stations, NNPCL has already established CNG facilities in various parts of Lagos, including Lateef Jakande (Agidingbi), Agege Motor Road (Mushin), Lekki-Epe Expressway (Sangotedo), and Mobile Road (Apapa).

Six mobile refuelling units were also recently deployed in areas such as Fola Agoro (Shomolu), Alapere SS, Marina, Agege Bypass (Idimangoro), Lakowe SS, and Odogunyan SS (Ikorodu).

Together, the Lagos and Abuja stations can dispense over six million standard cubic feet of CNG daily, serving an estimated 15,000 vehicles across the two cities.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE