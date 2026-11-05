NNPC remits N11.14trn in statutory payments in nine months

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reported statutory payments of N11.14 trillion to the government between January and September 2026.

This figure underscores the petroleum industry’s contribution to public revenue amid efforts to strengthen the nation’s fiscal position.

The figure, contained in NNPC’s September 2026 Monthly Report Summary, highlights the company’s financial contribution to government revenue over the first nine months of the year.

The report also showed that NNPC generated revenue of N4.608 trillion and recorded a profit after tax of N509 billion, reflecting its financial performance during the period covered by the report.

On the operational front, according to the report, the national oil company reported total hydrocarbon production of 3.04 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, comprising crude oil and condensate production of 1.70 million barrels per day and natural gas output of 7,789 million standard cubic feet per day.

The report further indicated that the availability of upstream pipelines stood at 100 per cent, while the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipeline recorded 100 per cent availability and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline recorded 95 per cent.

These infrastructure developments are expected to support the transportation of natural gas, improve domestic supply and strengthen the country’s gas-based industrialisation drive.

However, the report revealed that petrol availability across NNPC retail stations stood at 54 per cent, suggesting that challenges remain in translating improvements in petroleum infrastructure into consistent product availability at retail outlets.

The NNPC Foundation also highlighted its public impact initiatives, including support for healthcare infrastructure in Sokoto State.