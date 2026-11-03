NNPC posts N509bn profit after tax for September

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), according to its monthly report summary for September, has said it recorded a profit after tax of N509 billion while revenue for the month stood at N4.608 billion.

The report revealed a total hydrocarbon production of 3.04 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmbpd), up from 2.79 mmbpd in October 2025, while crude and condensate output was 1.70 million barrels per day (mmbpd), and natural gas production reached 7.789 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d).

Also, a breakdown of the September output shows crude at 1.45 mmboe/d, condensate at 0.24 mmboe/d, and natural gas equivalent at 1.34 mmboe/d, while production was slightly lower than the peak of 3.07 mmboe/d recorded in May and June 2026 but higher than the 2.97 mmboe/d posted in July and the 3.01 mmboe/d in August.

It was also same for gas production which rose from 6,997 mmscf/d in October 2025 to 7,789 mmscf/d in September 2026, after reaching 7,841 mmscf/d in June and in like manner, gas sales for September stood at 4,793 mmscf/d, compared with 4,737 mmscf/d in August and 4,713 mmscf/d in October 2025. On crude oil and condensate sales, the company sold 24.63 million barrels in September, made up of 23.64 million barrels of crude and 0.99 million barrels of condensate.

Petrol (PMS) availability at NNPC Retail Limited (NRL) stations was 54 percent as far as downstream operations are concerned, while in the area of infrastructure, the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline is 100 percent complete, and the River Niger crossing was commissioned and operationalised.

The report also revealed that it is speeding up the construction and pre-commissioning activities of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline presently at 95 percent completion and is targeted for early delivered next year.