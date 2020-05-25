NNPC has 6,621 workers comprising 5,410 men, 1,211 women

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it currently has 6,621 staff strength both at its headquarters and across all its subsidiaries, division and offices nationwide.

The corporation disclosed this in its report of compliance with the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative’s (EITI) Open Data requirements, released in Abuja on Monday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The report disclosed that the 6,621 individuals comprised its total staff strength as of April 20, 2020.

This meant that the recently employed 1,050 fresh graduates were captured as their employments were concluded in February.

According to the report, NNPC has 13 divisions/Strategic Business Units nationwide.

It said that while 5,410 of corporation’s workforce representing 81.7 per cent were male, 1,211 were women, representing 18.3 per cent of its total staff strength.

The report further pointed out that the three refineries — Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri refineries — had 1,898 staff, representing 28.7 per cent of NNPC group’s total workforce.

A break down of the staff distribution by the report showed that 1,869 staff, comprising 28.2 per cent of its total workforce, were involved in operations engineering across all the divisions and Strategic Business Units (SBU); followed by human resources, with 818 staff.

This, it said, comprised 12.35 per cent of its total workforce; while 684 staff were Health, Safety and Environment officers, representing 10.3 per cent of its total workforce.

“Finance, Accounts, Audit, Tax and Insurance staff across all its divisions and SBU are 605; commercial staffers are 506; general engineering staff are 466 and supply chain management staff, 337.

“Information technology personnel are 301; medical staff are 204; leadership staff are 196; while NNPC Group’s geosciences staff are 142,” it said.

The report also noted that public affairs staff were 108; petroleum engineering staff 74; legal personnel 55; and well engineering staff 48.

Furthermore, the report revealed that 27.2 per cent, comprising 1,801 NNPC’s staff were currently employed in the corporate headquarters.

It said that 13 per cent of the NNPC group’s total workforce were employed in the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC); while 758 individuals wers currently employed in the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC).

This, it said, represented 11.4 per cent of the NNPC group’s total workforce.

“The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), which is currently shut down and awaiting revamp, has 655 staff; Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) 550 staff; the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) has 485 staff.

“NNPC’s commercial and investment subsidiary, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) has 426 staff; while the corporation’s downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) has 255 staff,” it said

In addition, the report noted that Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) has 254 staff; Integrated Data Services Limited, 175 staff; Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC and Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) 152 staff each.

“National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO) has 64 staff in its employment.”

