NNPC generates $4.60bn revenue from crude-oil, gas export in one year

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday, says it made a total of $4.60billion from crude oil and gas export between June 2019 and 2020.

It said in June 2020, the export receipt was $378.42 million as against the $133.16million recorded in May 2020.

This was contained in the NNPC’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) for June 2020, released yesterday.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, NNPC, said the improvement in revenue earnings was due to the ease of the COVID-19 pandemic global lockdown and the subsequent increased demand and firmer prices for the black gold in the international market.

In a breakdown, the report stated that the petroleum receipts for the month reflected crude oil earnings of $230.65million, with gas and miscellaneous proceeds standing at $75.97million and $71.80million, respectively.

Also, it said 1.34billion litres of white products were distributed and sold by NNPC’s Downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), in the month under review.

It said this was aimed at ensuring continuous supply and effective distribution of petroleum products across the country.

According to the report, the figure was significantly higher than the 950.67million litres of white products sold and distributed in May 2020.

It indicated that from the figure, over 1.3billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 5.10million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 1.65million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) were sold and distributed during the period.

“White products sale for the period June 2019 to June 2020, the report disclosed, stood at over 19.104billion litres, with PMS accounting for over 18.9billion litres or 99.36 per cent

“In monetary value terms, the above volumes translated to a total sale of ₦134.22billion of white products by PPMC in June 2020, compared to ₦92.58billion sales in May 2020, it stated.

The report noted that the total revenues recorded from the sales of white products for the period stood at over ₦2.267trillion, where PMS contributed about 99.12 per cent of the total sales with a value of over ₦2.247trillion.

Similarly, it said in the month under review, 33 pipeline points were vandalized representing about 11 per cent decrease from the 37 points recorded in May 2020.

It said: “Mosimi-Ibadan accounted for 33 per cent, while Atlas Cove-Mosimi and Warri-River Niger recorded 27 per cent of the breaks each; other locations made up for the remaining 13 per cent.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…NNPC generates $4.60bn revenue NNPC generates $4.60bn revenue

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…NNPC generates $4.60bn revenue NNPC generates $4.60bn revenue

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…NNPC generates $4.60bn revenue NNPC generates $4.60bn revenue