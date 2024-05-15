In line with its objective of reaching out to the less-privileged in society, the NNPC Ltd/FIRST E&P Joint Venture (JV) has announced a donation of over N53,450million to five outstanding non-governmental organisations (NGOs), through its newly-launched ‘Impact First’ initiative.

The organisations are: Irede Foundation, an organisation that provides custom-made prosthetic limbs for child amputees, N20,450million Grant; Cerebral Palsy Centre, the first organization in Nigeria, dedicated to working with children with Cerebral Palsy, N10million Grant; OISA Foundation, known for transforming lives through education and healthcare interventions, N10million Grant; Human Development Initiatives (HDI), whose focus is to empower vulnerable population, particularly women and widows, N10m Grant; and Niola Cancer Care Foundation, renowned for championing Colon Cancer awareness, N3million Grant.

The initiative, launched with an official grant presentation ceremony in Lagos, recently, is designed to provide the much- needed support to NGOs that are addressing critical issues ranging from Healthcare access, Education access, Poverty alleviation, and Empowerment initiatives for the vulnerable and disadvantaged groups across the country.

The selection of the beneficiary organizations followed a rigorous selection process which kicked off with nominations of deserving charities by the Joint Venture’s stakeholders.

At the event, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr Bala Wunti commended the five beneficiaries for scaling through the rigorous selection process which kicked off with nominations of deserving charities by the Joint Venture’s stakeholders.

Wunti, who was represented by Deputy Manager, External Relations, NUIMS, Mrs. Edith Lawson, said as a firm believer in the power of corporate social responsibility (CSR), NNPC Ltd will continue to support its partners, to make tangible differences in the lives of those who need it the most.

“Through our strategic partnership with FIRST E&P and other partners, we have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact that corporate social responsibilities have had,” Wunti stated.

Also speaking on the initiative, the Executive Director, Corporate Services FIRST E&P, Mr. Emmanuel Etomi expressed the commitment of the organization to improving societal well-being and socio-economic development.

“We firmly believe in the power of collaboration and community engagement in driving positive change. While corporate organizations like ours strive to make meaningful contributions to societal well-being, we recognize the limitations of our resources, expertise, and reach. We believe that NGOs are instrumental in addressing the diverse and complex needs of our communities, particularly those who are most vulnerable,” he stated.

Expressing her delight at the grant, Founder of IREDE Foundation, Crystal Chigbu, explained that the grant received would enable the Foundation provide more than 10 children with prosthetic limbs.