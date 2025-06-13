NNPC declares N5.89trn revenue, N748bn profits for April 2025

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has declared that it made N5.89 trillion in revenue in April 2025.

A document titled ‘NNPC Limited Monthly Report Summary – April 2025’, posted on the national oil company’s website, also declared a profit after tax (PAT) of N748 billion for April 2025, adding that it made statutory transfers of N4.225 trillion in the first three months of the year—January to March 2025.

According to the document, NNPC’s crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.61 million barrels per day in April, while production figures for January, February, and March were 1.67mbpd, 1.62mbpd, and 1.56mbpd, respectively.

The report also added that natural gas production for April was 7.47 million standard cubic feet per day, while figures for the first three months of the year were January (7,120mmscf/d), February (6,615mmscf/d), and March (6,928mmscf/d), as it pointed out that “All financial figures are provisional and unaudited”.

While clarifying that the figures reflect only its operations and exclude data from independent operators reported by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the NNPC said petrol availability at its retail stations was 54 percent during the month, with upstream pipeline availability at 97 percent.

As it revealed an update on major gas infrastructure, with the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project at 70 percent completion stage and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline project at 95 percent complete, the report said the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries were under review in April, stating that it collaborated with venture partners in April to promote sustainable production and completed the implementation of presidential directives and executive orders relevant to upstream operations.

The report also revealed several key final investment decisions (FIDs) scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, which include the “Ntokon Development Project (OML 102), the Crude Oil Production Expansion Project (OML 29), gas development projects in OML 30 and OML 42, and the financial close of the Brass Fertilizer project”.

