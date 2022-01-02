NNPC confirms fire outbreak at Port Harcourt refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has confirmed a fire outbreak at the Port Harcourt refinery.

It said the incident, which occurred on the 1st of January, was caused by a spark while a 33,000-litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank at the refinery.

The Company in a statement signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, the Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, said there was no major damage recorded as a result of the fire.

It said apart from the discharging truck and the pump bay which were affected, no other property was damaged.

“The incident, which was contained in less than two hours.

“The management of the refinery led by the Managing Director, who was at the scene supervising the operation, immediately mobilized the safety structure at the PHRC and with support from the Federal Fire service, successfully brought the fire under control,” the statement read.

The refinery’s management however assured residents within the facility of its commitment to safety of lives and properties.

