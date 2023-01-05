We didn’t export 17 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation – NNPC

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed that they did not export 17 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad in explaining in a short thread on its verified tweeter account.

”Our attention has been drawn to an online publication alleging that exported 17.877 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation in four years (2016 to 2020).

”The Auditor General’s report in reference did mention 32 oil marketing companies involved in the non-completion of the NXP forms,” the NNPC explained.

He added the generated fund from the sale of crude were not remitted into the treasury of the Federation Accounts for Federation related barrels.

He noted that Inspection Agents were not appointed as claimed, but rather, it is the sole responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

He advised the general public to ignore the malicious publication, but rather, visit the relevant Auditor General’s website to see the full content of the audit report, and be guided accordingly.