NNPC/Chevron JV inaugurates N564m-worth projects

Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL), under the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture, has inaugurated 11 projects worth N564 million executed by the Egbema/Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF).

This is just as the multinational oil giant says it seeks stronger partnership with stakeholders in the reduction of environmental degradation through oil theft and vandalism.

Chevron’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) Mr Esimaje Brikinn, disclosed these on Tuesday at the grand finale of the Inauguration/Handover Ceremony of 11 projects executed by the EGCDF in Effurun-Warri, Delta State.

Brikinn, who was represented at the ceremony by Chevron’s Area Manager, Field Operations, Mr Sam Daibo, also disclosed that the company has invested over 26 billion in the GMoU since its inception in 2005.

According to him, “this investment has led to roughly 600 programs that have provided scholarships; built new schools, medical facilities and housing; and supported agricultural development and Infrastructure improvements.”

Addressing the gathering, Brikinn enthused: “I am happy to be part of the commissioning/handover of 11 infrastructural projects completed by the EGCDF under our GMoU.

“EGCDF, funded by the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, partnering the Delta government and other stakeholders, has executed these projects to improve the quality of life of the people in the communities.

“These 11 projects, which were inaugurated recently, included: portable water, housing units and renovation of a Cottage hospital, among others, cost over N564 million.

“The greatest success of the GMoU is in meeting the objectives of making communities take the driver’s seat in their own development.

“In partnership with stakeholders, we will continue to work at improving this process that has been acknowledged as an industry best practice.

“Other areas we seek stronger partnership through the GMoU is in the reduction of environmental degradation through oil theft and vandalism.

“CNL supports global efforts to reduce gas flaring and carbon emissions.

“In furtherance, we will continue to invest in our operations to improve environmental performance while working with industry to develop new innovations and best practices,” he said.

Brikinn thanked the Delta State government for creating an enabling business environment for CNL, the smooth implementation of the GMoU and other Social Investment Programmes.

He assured that CNL would continue to have an honest and transparent relationship with the government and the host communities.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, the Chairman of EGCDF, Mr Jude Ukori, said that the foundation had inaugurated 10 projects between April 15 and 16, 2021 at both Gbaramatu and Egbema kingdoms in Delta.

“Nevertheless, today being the grand finale, we are commissioning the EGCDF Secretariat Complex Gatehouse, Landscaping and Fencing.

“The project and others recently inaugurated are among the 17 projects awarded by this administration in September 2020 except that of Kokodiagbene and Adagbarasa which we inherited from the previous cycle.

“This administration is rounding up by the end of April. I must say that the our source of funding remains CNL/NNPC Joint Venture.

“We honestly owe them an obligation to secure their facilities in our domian and provide an enabling environment for their smooth operations,” he said.

Ukori thanked the Delta government for sustaining the GMoU and providing the enabling environment for the Chevron’s operations.

Officials of the Ministry of Niger Delta and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) were also on hand.

Delta State Coordinator of the Ministry if Niger Delta Affairs, Potts Johnson Reginald, expressed delight at the two-day inauguration of some of the projects in the creeks.

“I can tell you categorically that for two days we went round the creeks to see the projects and to make sure they are commissioned.

“I can tell you that this EGCDF administration has done well. It is a challenge to the incoming executive and I pray to God to help them, so that they can do more,” he prayed.