NNPC/CHEVRON JV expresses joy, spends over N7b on GMoU with Egbema/Gbaramatu kingdoms since 2005

No less than N7 billion has been spent on the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) with the Egbema and Gbaramatu kingdoms of Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State by NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture since 2005.

This was disclosed by Sam Daibo on behalf of Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, PGPA Chevron Nigeria Ltd on Wednesday at the 11th Annual General Meeting and Inauguration of a New Set of Executive of the Egbema Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF) at Effurun-Warri, Delta State.

He said Chevron was happy to see a stable leadership transition in the RDC that has continued to deliver the much-desired development to EGCDF communities.

“Since inception in 2005, the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture has contributed over NGN7 billion to the EGCDF.

“Successive Regional Development Committee (RCD) leadership used the funds for implementing various Infrastructural projects and non-infrastructural projects which have added to people’s lives in EGCDF’S constituent communities.

“The achievements of the EGCDF, over the years, reinforce our belief that a process that is community-driven can stimulate quicker community development than processes and so designed without the effective participation of community members.

“We appreciate the efforts of the outgoing and past leadership of the RDC for the legacies they left behind in the service to the people,” Daibo enthused while appreciating the Delta State government and traditional rulers for creating an enabling atmosphere for the GMoU to thrive.

He further disclosed that the United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP) is “currently collaborating with the RDC and has agreed to provide a counterpart funding of USD 100, 000 to support EGCDF’s environmental and agricultural business initiative.”

Delivering his farewell speech at the occasion, the outgoing chairman of EGCDF, Comrade Jude Ukori, disclosed that his administration spent N1.8b in four years to execute 49 projects among which 19 were inherited and 30 awarded by his administration.

“When we came on board, we inherited 19 ongoing projects from the previous administrations. We are pleased to inform you that all the projects have been completed and commissioned except one- the Okifamba Staff Quarters that is stalled due to design error and faulty foundation.

“Also, from the inception of this administration till date, we have awarded 30 Infrastructural projects both new and supplementary projects.

“Out of such projects, 24 have been completed and commissioned, two were recently completed and ready for commissioning, while four are ongoing and are at various stages of completion.

“This brings the number of completed and commissioned projects to 165 since the inception of the foundation, while the total infrastructural projects awarded are 172.”

“In executing these projects (the 19 inherited and 30 awarded), this administration spent a total of N1,896,614,260.58, within our four years tenure in office,” he noted.

He affirmed that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic with its attendant dwindling fortunes on crude oil prices, indigenes of the kingdoms still enjoyed employment opportunities.

“Consequently, following the call for CNL EGTL turnaround maintenance in 2019, about 200 persons from our communities were employed in the EGTL turnaround maintenance job,” in spite of challenges faced, Ukori whose administration emerged in 2017, added.

Meanwhile in his inaugural speech, the new chairman of EGCDF, Chief Joseph Wuruyai, on behalf of his executive, sought cooperation from all stakeholders and pledged accountable stewardship to the people by standing as an interface between Chevron Nigeria. Ltd.(CNL) and its host communities.

