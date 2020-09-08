NNPC/Chevron JV donates COVID-19 laboratory, equipment to Delta hospital

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/Chevron Nigeria Ltd Joint Venture has donated a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory facility to Warri Central Hospital to support the fight against COVID-19 spread in Delta State.

The provision of the state-of-art molecular laboratory testing centre with a brand new PCR machine brings COVID-19 testing centres to two in the state, the first being sited in Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Also donated to the new centre at Warri Central Hospital were test kits, medical consumables, four air conditioners, refrigerators and a 50-KVA soundproof generating set as well as the renovation of the four-bedroom laboratory building.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony of the state-of-the-art facility on Tuesday in Warri, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of CNL, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, said the gesture was to reduce the stress of forwarding samples from Warri and environs for tests in Asaba.

He added that besides enhancing early detection of COVID-19 cases for isolation and treatment in Warri and environs, potential beneficiaries would not be fewer than 10, 000.

“The aim is to support the government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Delta by enhancing early detection of cases for isolation and treatment within Warri and environs.

“This is why we’re fully involved in the NNPC-led initiative to provide both tactical and strategic support to the coordinated efforts of the government in the fight against COVID-19 in our country by halting its spread,” he noted.

Brikinn, who was represented by Area Manager, PGPA Field Operations, Warri, Sam Daibo in the non-GMoU communities, lauded the leadership of the Delta State government in the coordination of the oil and gas sector’s response in the containment of the virus in the state.

Director of Health Services and representative of the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mrs F. E. Omoraka, lauded NNPC/Chevron JV for adding another molecular laboratory testing lab to the one in Asaba.

While pledging a judicious use and discreet maintenance of the centre, Dr Morata further thanked NNPC/Chevron JV for their earlier provision of an ambulance, a ventilator, test kits, PPEs and medical consumables as well as three buses for contact-tracing activities to the state government.

Chief Medical Director (CMD), Warri Central Hospital, Dr Paul Okubor, said with the new molecular laboratory, results of COVID-19 samples, which usually took 72 hours from Asaba, will be provided faster.

Tribune Online gathered that results of a minimum of 120 and 240 maximum of COVID-19 samples can be simultaneously obtained in two hours, 30 minutes from the molecular laboratory.

Meanwhile, another state-of-the-art Surgical Theatre and Consulting Rooms complex built and equipped by NNPC/Chevron JV was on Tuesday handed over to the Ekpan General Hospital, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The medical facility was executed by the Ekpan Development Committee (EDC) in line with the Local Content Law.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of CNL, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, who handed over the facility to the Ekpan community, said the objective was to promote quality health care delivery to people of Ekpan and environs.

Brikinn was represented by the Area Manager, PGPA Field Operations, Warri, Sam Daibo, said the project was carefully chosen by the community to support the medical infrastructure within the Ekpan community and lauded the once-volatile area for the peaceful partnership in managing the project.

The Chevron boss also thanked the Delta State government “for nominating representatives to serve on the project implementation committees, giving permission and providing an enabling environment for the successful completion of the project.”

Speaking at the handover ceremony, representative of the Delta State Commissioner for Health and Director of Health Services, Dr F. E. Omoraka, lauded NNPC/Chevron JV for living up to their corporate social responsibility.

She enjoined other oil multinationals to emulate the good gesture of CNL in partnering with the state government to make life meaningful for the people of the state.

A representative of the Ovie of Uvwie, Abe Sideso 1, High Chief Jimoh Samuel Eshenaka, expressed his gratitude to Chevron for the successful completion of the state-of-the-art medical facility in spite of some unforeseen circumstances.

Chairman of Ekpan Development Committee (EDC), Pastor Innocent Adjenu-Ghure, encouraged oil multinationals to do more for the community which he said has been enjoying peace since his assumption of office.

Zonal Medical Director (CMD) of Ekpan General Hospital, Dr Ufuoma Abeke, who expressed excitement at the handing over of the facility, promised to see to the effective use and maintenance of the theatre.

The medical facility, which is projected to serve over 250,000 people, has features including 60 KVA generating plant, six split unit air conditioners, surgical equipment, two surgical theatres and consulting rooms.

