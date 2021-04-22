NNPC, Chevron, IPPG, PETAN supports Cross River in the fight against COVID-19

The Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry in a bid to support Nigerian States in its efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic donated valuable items to the Cross River State COVID-19 response team, poised to help boost the fight against the dreaded pandemic.

Speaking during the presentation of the items, Mr Bappah Babayo who is an official from NNPC appreciated the government of Sen Prof Ben Ayade and his Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu for their efforts towards tackling this Virus in the state as it remains a great success story in Nigeria and Africa.

The low number of positive cases further shows the work done in the state since January last year via proactive actions, CRS was the last State to have recorded any positive case, a clear indication that there’s a right leadership in the State. “Honorable Commissioner Ma, am very proud to say that CRS is one of those states that have shown active commitment in this fight as the State’s proactive work during the early period of this pandemic in the health sector

“In a bid to contain this pandemic and support the State in this fight, the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry which comprises of the NNPC/Chevrons, IPPG and PETAN has thought it wise to support this fight through the donation of these COVID 19 items that will help in this fight.”

Reacting after receiving the donated items, the Heath Commissioner Dr Betta Edu who doubles as the chairman of the COVID-19 task force commended the entire management of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry for their tremendous efforts and supports to CRS and other States stating that the intervention is timely and most needed.

“Let me on behalf of the Government of Sen Prof Ben Ayade thank and commend you for this massive support to our dear State to aid us in the fight against COVID-19. The items are greatly needed especially the rapid test kits. As a state, we will use these items judiciously for the fight and control of this pandemic.”

Items donated include 2 Ventilator Machines, 2 ICU Beds, 800,000 Face Masks, 110 Face Shield, 5 Thermometers, 500 Hand Gloves, 1900 COVID19 Test Kits, 180 Hand sanitizers, 10 Alcohol Prep Count, 15 Biohazard bags, 2000 Lancets, 45 Boots, 100 Googles, 130 Disposable Coveralls, 50 Snipper, and 2 Nueblizers.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.