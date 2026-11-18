Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deepen financial discipline, improve foreign exchange inflows, and enhance energy project financing.

Speaking at the event, which was signed at the CBN Headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, described the execution of the MoU as a defining moment, stressing that it is designed to bring about a clear, structured relationship between NNPC Limited as the national energy company and the CBN as the nation’s monetary authority.

“This MoU provides that structure, setting out the principles and framework by which the two institutions will collaborate at the meeting point between energy and finance”, the GCEO stated.

According to a statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the NNPC, Ojulari listed some of the objectives of the agreement to include: positioning NNPC’s initiatives alongside national monetary and energy objectives; unlocking challenges to trade and foreign exchange enhancement to support the flow of export proceeds into the Nigerian economy; and working together on financial structures to help NNPC raise capital on the strength of its own balance sheet and assets, with the Bank’s guidance.

We are here to build a working partnership that delivers results”, Ojulari emphasised.

Providing a deeper insight into the deal, the Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) of NNPC Limited, Mr. Adedapo Segun, said the agreement would replace the previous practice of handling financial issues through irregular arrangements.

He explained that the deal would facilitate improved coordination, which would in turn help attract the needed investment to boost production from the current 1.8 million barrels per day to three million barrels per day.

On the implementation of the agreement, the GCFO said NNPC Limited would align domestic payments, contractor settlements, and foreign exchange conversions with CBN regulations to help stabilise the Naira and reduce dollarisation, stressing that the Company has reached agreement with the CBN on the establishment of working groups, implementation timelines, and accountability mechanisms, with the Treasurer of NNPC Limited, Mr. John Etukudo, overseeing implementation on behalf of the Company.

On his part, the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, described the agreement as a formalisation of an existing relationship.

“Our continued collaboration in efficient account management, funds transfer and liquidity support, directly contributes to macroeconomic stability by ensuring the availability of revenue to achieve fiscal mandates and predictable inflows into the foreign exchange markets”, the CBN Governor added.