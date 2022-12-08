NNPC boss inspects ongoing construction of Bida-Lapai-Lambata Road

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari and the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr Muhammad Nami, on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction of Bida-Lambata road in Niger State.

It would be recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had in 2018 approved N33 billion for the rehabilitation of 123.9 kilometres Bida-Lapai-Lambata road in Niger State.

Mele Kyari however commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Federal executive order 007 that ensured NNPC and other institutions that were commercial in nature to utilize their tax obligations to create infrastructure in the country.

He also thanked the chairman of FIRS for allowing NNPC to participate in the project by enabling it to invest N621 billion in the first phase of road intervention of 21 federal roads total 1,800 kilometres across the country.

“The Federal roads when completed will bring about free improvement in infrastructure in the country,” he said

He noted that about N1trillion would also be invested by NNPC in the second phase of the road intervention, adding that the projects were meant to bring change in the country and bring infrastructure close to the people.

The GMD said the road intervention would enable utilisation of tax revenues appropriately to benefit the people and expressed satisfaction with the construction work, adding that efficient monitoring and a supervisory system were put in place for the quality execution of the projects.

Also, Nami, disclosed that the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road was last constructed in 1976 and appreciated NNPC and all taxpayers for taking an interest to fix all bad roads for the easy movement of goods and services, especially petroleum products.

