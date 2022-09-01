NNPC board chairman, Iheanacho, Usoro, others set for OMIS Award

The Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Sen. Margert Okadigbo; Chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho; Pioneer Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mrs Mfon Usoro; Chairman, Starzs Investments Company Limited, Greg Ogbeifun and Senior Partner of OAL, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, have been shortlisted alongside some frontline industry practitioners for the Maritime and Offshore Award (The OMIS) 2022.

Chief Executive Officer of The OMIS, Femi Da-silva disclosed this in a statement recently.

He said that captains of industry and frontline practitioners were nominated by leading voices in the maritime sector because of their selfless leadership roles and contributions to the growth of the sector.

Other distinguished individuals that have been shortlisted in various award categories are Managing Director, LADOL, Dr Amy Jadesimi; Commercial Manager, APM Terminals, Temilade Ogunniyi; CEO, Multimix Group, Dr Obiora Madu; President, Nigerian Maritime Law Association, Mrs Funke Agbor; CEO, CHARKIN Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Dr Charles Wami; founder, Women in Logistics and Transport, Hajia Aisha Ali-Ibrahim; CEO, Ocean Deep Services, Mrs Macfoy Rollens; Executive Director, SIFAX Group, Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, among others.

Da-Silva added that Samsung Heavy Industries, Bureau Veritas, CMA CGM Shipping, Niger Dock, SIFAX, were among firms nominated in the corporate organisations’ category of the award.

Da-silva explained that The OMIS Award banquet is slated for September 24 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel to coincide with the World Maritime Day by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), which is marked the same month.

He also disclosed that the award event would feature exciting side attractions including an exhibition and panel discussion along the theme of this year’s World Maritime Day.





Speaking on The OMIS, Chairman, Nigerian Ports Consultative Council, Otunba Kunle Folarin, said, “This highly celebrated event will not only showcase the maritime sector, but also celebrate achievers and highlight the sector’s strategic position in the league of the political economy of the nation.”