Senator representing Ondo Central, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Dr. Pius Oluwole Akinyelure as Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL).

President Tinubu had, on Monday, appointed Pius Akinyelure from Ondo State as the new board chairman of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited with effect from Dec 1, 2023.

This was contained in a statement by Senator Adegbonmire who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture Colleges and Institutions on Saturday in Abuja.

Adegbonmire said the people of the Ondo Central Senatorial District he represents are delighted with the appointment of the oil boardroom guru as NNPC Chairman.

“Interestingly, Dr. Akinyelure is from my Senatorial District and on behalf of the good people of my constituency, we sincerely appreciate the kind gesture of President Tinubu.

“Chief Akinyelure is a seasoned and distinguished administrator and an oil industry practitioner. He is the kind of professional needed at this point of the company’s transformation, modification and evolution.

“He is a well-known philanthropist and administrator, and a big-time player in the oil industry with over 40 years of experience at top management executive levels, both upstream and downstream,” Adegbonmire said.

He stated that the appointment is incredibly well-deserved and we wish our leader all the best as he brings his expertise and passion to his new role in this crucial sector of our economy.

“”I trust you to bring to bear, your technical expertise, vast knowledge and professionalism to the sector to revive our ailing economy,” the statement read.

