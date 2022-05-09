NNPC blames fuel scarcity on long public holidays, increase purchase

The NNPC Ltd has blamed the sudden appearance of fuel queues in Abuja on low loadouts at depots which it said is occasioned by the long public holidays.

Fuel queues had resurfaced over the weekend in the FCT and neighboring states.

In a statement issued by its Spokesperson Garba Deen Muhammad, the NNPC said it has ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with sufficiency of more than 43 days.





It also stated that another contributing factor to the sudden appearances of queues is the increased fuel purchases which is,”also usual with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.

“This is very likely due to low loadouts at depots which usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Sallah celebrations.”

In view of this, it said measures were being put in place to ramp up loadouts from all depots.

“NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMDPRA) in conjunction with our marketing partners have taken necessary measures to ramp up loadouts from all depots.

“We assure all residents of the FCT, and indeed all Nigerians, that we have ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with sufficiency of more than 43 days.

“The NNPC Ltd hereby advises motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies are adequate and will become increasingly evident in the coming days,” the statement added.