NNPC blames fuel scarcity on long public holidays, increase purchase

says 2.5billion litres of PMS in stock

Latest News
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
Oil theft: Nigeria loses $1.5bn in 3 months, NNPC to fully commercialise operations, 107.239 million barrels of crude oil missing from 2019, NNPCL expresses interest, NNPC files liquidated damages , Slowing down investments in hydrocarbons, NNPC officially hands over N621bn, address increasing price of LPG , Nigerians may buy PMS at N340 in 2022, says NNPC, MoU on gas utilisation, NNPC defends 30 per cent, gas to domestic market, NNPC, stake in Dangote's refinery, NNPC doubts 102 million litres, NNPC records trading surplus, NNPC, Petrol queues will disappear soon, Nigeria ready for transition, Nigeria ready for transition, PMS ex-depot price remains, Nigeria, We're never afraid of scrutiny, PIB passage, NNPC generates $4.60bn revenue , NPDC, domestic gas consumption, LPG, NNPC, gas, 48 million barrels, oml 130, available petrol for yuletide
Mallam Mele Kyari, GMD, NNPC
The NNPC Ltd has blamed the sudden appearance of fuel queues in Abuja on low loadouts at depots which it said is occasioned by the long public holidays.
Fuel queues had resurfaced over the weekend in the FCT and neighboring states.
In a statement issued by its Spokesperson Garba Deen Muhammad, the NNPC said it has ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with sufficiency of more than 43 days.


It also stated that another contributing factor to the sudden appearances of queues is the increased fuel purchases which is,”also usual with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.
“This is very likely due to low loadouts at depots which usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Sallah celebrations.”
In view of this, it said measures were being put in place to ramp up loadouts from all depots.
“NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMDPRA) in conjunction with our marketing partners have taken necessary measures to ramp up loadouts from all depots.
“We assure all residents of the FCT, and indeed all Nigerians, that we have ample local supplies and national stock in excess of 2.5 billion liters, with sufficiency of more than 43 days.
“The NNPC Ltd hereby advises motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies are adequate and will become increasingly evident in the coming days,” the statement added.
You might also like
Latest News

Sit-at-home: JAMB shifts exam to Tuesday in Abia

Latest News

JAMB exam holds in Imo despite IPOB’s sit-at-home order 

Latest News

Long queues resurface in Abuja, Katsina as fuel goes for N300 per litre in Kano

Latest News

N41bn loan approved by state assembly to offset salary, pension arrears ― Ortom

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More