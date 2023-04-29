Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to order the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

He equally said the self-determination struggle of IPOB is “legally guaranteed” in accordance with Nigeria’s laws.

Ozekhome disclosed this in a keynote address at the Handshake Across The Niger II, held in Enugu on Friday.

“We are telling the Federal Government that this is not proper. Set this man free. Nnamdi Kanu is not well. He has ear pains. The DSS doctors have confirmed that he is not doing well, health wise.

“But they would still not allow him access to his own private doctor.

“We have told the Supreme Court to do the needful. The case has been adjourned till May 11.

“Please sir, on my bended knees, you can order the release of Nnamdi Kanu today. You can do it through the Attorney General of the Federation, who has the power to discontinue the case.

“You don’t have to wait for the Supreme Court decision before you do the right thing,” he said.

Many prominent Igbo leaders, as well as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have been clamouring for Kanu’s release before President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure ends in one month time, precisely, May 29, 2023.

