Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB jubilates over court judgment

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have expressed joy over the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was arrested by the Nigerian government in Kenya in June last year and charged with terrorism and other acts.

The group expressed their delight in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful after Justice Oludotun Adebola voided and set aside the charges by the Federal Government against Kanu.

The statement reads: “Yes, we are happy to hear that our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been acquitted and discharged that is to show that some judges are good and know the law and understand that Nnamdi Kanu did not commit crimes and his extraordinary renditioned was very illegal.

“Biafrans both at home and abroad, including our friends, should rejoice because the Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama has done it again.

“Biafra realisation is the next target and nothing will stop it IPOB from achieving Biafra freedom.

“If you know you are criminal terrorising our people just run because you are going to meet your Waterloo,” Powerful stated.

