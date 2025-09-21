Nnamdi Kanu and a drama foretold

By: Emeka Nwokedi

WHEN, in March, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, ostensibly bowing to pressure by the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, reassigned his trial from Justice Binta Nyako, some of us warned that there won’t be an end to Kanu’s shenanigans. Expectedly, ahead of the resumption of his trial, Kanu has begun a new chapter of his theatrical displays. All the displays are allegedly aimed at one thing: discrediting the judiciary and, by extension, eroding public trust in that all-important arm of government. It is obvious that this didn’t escape the attention of Hon. Justice Haruna Tsammani. There is the loud silence of the IPOB to these calculated attempts to attack judges and prosecutors to achieve malevolent results. Comically, the failure of this IPOB’s strategy of intimidation forced the group to beat a retreat and resort to propaganda.

Their recent request to Justice Kolawole Omotosho that the charges against their leader be dismissed on the grounds that they stem from the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act of 2013, which has since been repealed, is, to say the least, ludicrous. Their claim falls flat in the face, especially when placed side by side the nod given by the Supreme Court that Kanu’s trial be allowed to continue. Upon realising that their strategy had run into a brick wall, IPOB appears to have changed gear, now using Kanu’s health as a tool of propaganda. They are harping on Kanu’s health believing that it might buy them some time, delay Kanu’s trial, and attract public sympathy. Fully aware that Kanu has a strong case to answer, IPOB obviously believes that feigning illness for their lord and alleging mistreatment by the DSS would serve their best interest. Some IPOB officers have discreetly expressed worry that Kanu, who is talking about health issues, has reportedly sacked two highly experienced doctors he recruited to manage his health.

In short, the purpose of all the allegations by IPOB is to prolong Kanu’s trial. It would appear that this approach isn’t about seeking justice, but placing a huge premium on undermining accountability and damaging the reputation of Nigeria’s judiciary. One should not be in a hurry to forget how the separatist leader attacked Justice Binta Nyako. Last month, Kanu’s friends under the guise of three non-profit organisations petitioned US President Donald Trump. In the petition, they singled out five judges for attacks. The judges are: Haruna Simon Tsammani, Hamma Barka, Mohammed Lawal Garba, and former CJN Olukayode Ariwoola. As October 10, 2025 nears, it is important for Nigerians to become more discerning. Kanu is expected to unleash his dramatic skills. Attacking judges is Kanu’s stock in trade.

Certainly , IPOB would double down on the dissemination of reports intended to mislead the public. Of course, they would do things aimed at attacking the trial judges, in addition to spreading false disinformation. Kanu’s past acknowledgment that decisions made by the Supreme Court are legally binding is noteworthy. This acknowledgement reinforces the idea that there are no more justifications for evading accountability. The trial’s outcome will have far-reaching effects. According to a report published by Amnesty International in 2025, more than 1,800 people lost their lives in the South-East region between the years 2021 and 2023. IPOB’s Indigenous Peoples Liberation Army and ESN have been linked to these deaths. The positive resolution of Kanu’s case is crucial. It is the responsibility of the Nigerian judiciary to ensure that a fair trial is conducted in court, to uphold the rule of law, coercion, and to deliver justice to those who have passed away.

•Nwokedi writes from Owerri