NMU staff back council appointments, reject claims of irregularities

Staff of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, have dismissed falsehoods published by certain faceless individuals seeking to discredit the Council’s recent appointment of principal officers.

The staff expressed support for the excellent procedure adopted by the University Council to fill the vacant positions.

This was contained in a statement released on Thursday and signed by Comrade Moses Oghenekome Ogege, Mr Fine-Boy Doubra, Mrs Sarah Kattey, Mr Ossa, and Mr Alen Igwe, which was made available to the media.

The NMU staff stated, “Their allegations are not only baseless but also a disservice to the truth and to the progress NMU has recorded under the current leadership.

“The process for the appointment of principal officers began in the Governing Council, where the advertisement document was approved.

“Following this, notices were placed in two national newspapers, publicly inviting applications for the positions of Registrar, Bursar, and University Librarian. Everyone saw the advertisement, even on the university’s official staff platform.

“Subsequently, a Selection Committee was constituted by the Council, alongside approval for the engagement of three independent consultants, one each assigned to the three positions.

“The consultants worked closely with the committee, and after a rigorous and transparent interview process, three top-performing candidates were recommended to the Council. As expected, the highest-scoring candidates were duly appointed.

“This process was a model of fairness and due process. It adhered strictly to principles of merit and integrity. One, therefore, wonders what the anonymous authors of these claims consider lacking in transparency.

“The Nigeria Maritime University community is fully pleased with the decisions of the Governing Council.

“The entire staff stand in firm support of the Council’s direction, particularly its efforts to strengthen the university through competent leadership and institutional reforms.

“A visit to the university campus will show how much the Council’s decisions are being celebrated.

“In recognition of these achievements, the NMU staff have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in all members of the Governing Council, with special commendation to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Alhaji Abdulahi Bardi, whose visionary leadership has been central to the university’s upward trajectory.”

The NMU staff condemned attempts to mislead the public and sow discord within the academic environment.

They noted, “NMU is a place of excellence, not a space for baseless propaganda or anonymous blackmail. The progress recorded here is not speculative—it is visible, measurable, and verifiable.

“The Nigeria Maritime University remains committed to its mission of building a world-class maritime institution that serves the needs of the nation and the global maritime industry.

“We urge the media, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard the unfounded publication and continue to support the laudable achievements being recorded under the present Council,” they added.

