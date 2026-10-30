NMS seeks value addition to Nigeria’s mineral resources for industrial growth

The Nigerian Metallurgical Society (NMS) has called for increased investment in local mineral processing, innovative metal production and manufacturing to accelerate Nigeria’s industrial transformation.

Speaking at the Society’s 41st Conference and Annual General Meeting in Abuja, NMS President, Dr Fidelis Mfewase Achiv, said a shift from the export of raw minerals to domestic processing and value addition would create employment opportunities, reduce dependence on imported products and strengthen the nation’s economy.

Achiv emphasised the need for Nigeria to develop an integrated mineral-to-metal-to-manufacturing value chain capable of converting the country’s abundant natural resources into finished products for local consumption and export.

“Nigeria possesses substantial deposits of iron ore, lithium, gold, limestone, lead-zinc and tin. However, the country continues to face challenges in translating these resources into sustainable industrial growth and increased economic returns.”

According to the Society, greater investment in mineral processing, refining and modern metal production would strengthen local industries, expand the manufacturing base and create jobs for skilled and unskilled workers.

The Society also underscored the importance of steel production to national development, noting that steel remains a critical input in infrastructure development, railway construction, automobile manufacturing, agricultural machinery and other strategic sectors of the economy.

It stressed that achieving Nigeria’s steel development ambitions would require renewed attention to existing industrial assets, including the Ajaokuta Steel Complex and the National Iron Ore Mining Company at Itakpe, as well as investment in modern production facilities.

Representing the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Ime Okripo pledged the ministry’s support for the objectives of the conference. The pledge highlighted the importance of collaboration among government, professional bodies and industry stakeholders in advancing the country’s metallurgical and industrial development.

The Society identified inadequate infrastructure, unreliable electricity, limited access to financing, insufficient technical expertise and policy inconsistencies as major challenges confronting the metals and solid minerals sectors.

To address these concerns, it advocated increased investment in geological data, mineral-processing facilities, industrial clusters, research and development, technology transfer and technical training.

It further called for stronger partnerships among government agencies, local businesses, research institutions and international investors to build domestic industrial capacity and promote the adoption of modern technologies.

The Society maintained that policies encouraging local mineral processing must be supported by reliable infrastructure, a predictable regulatory environment and responsible environmental practices that protect mining communities.

It also noted that growing global demand for strategic minerals, particularly those used in emerging energy technologies, presents Nigeria with an opportunity to strengthen its position in international markets by developing domestic processing and manufacturing capacity.

The conference provided an opportunity for stakeholders to examine the role of professional institutions in shaping policies and promoting practical solutions to the challenges confronting Nigeria’s metallurgical industry.

NMS maintained that the true value of Nigeria’s mineral wealth should be reflected not only in the volume extracted but also in the jobs created, technologies developed, industries established and economic value retained within the country.

Participants stressed the need for sustained cooperation among government, industry and professional bodies to translate the country’s mineral potential into tangible economic benefits and sustainable industrial growth.