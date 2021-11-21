NMPDRA to continue with payment of petrol bridging rates

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), on Sunday, said it will continue the payment of the petroleum bridging rate to ensure effective distribution of products nationwide.

This was even as it disclosed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has stopped charging in dollars for their shipping services.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, Farouk Ahmed, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja.

He said the Authority will also offset all the bridging verified claims by all the stakeholders in the distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the country.

He also added that both the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) are expected to also begin to charge for their services in Naira very soon as the two agencies of government have started engaging the Ministry of Transportation to get the necessary approval.

To this end, the CEO urged indebted marketers that collect bridging levies provided for in the pricing template to remit such deductions to enable the Authority to pay outstanding claims.

He said the stakeholders had met in Lagos on November 9, 2021, where it was agreed that all the stakeholders should fulfil their mandates to ensure seamless distribution of petroleum products nationwide as the yuletide season approaches.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.NMPDRA to continue with payment of petrol bridging rates

NMPDRA to continue with payment of petrol bridging rates