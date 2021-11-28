NMDPRA sets new domestic base price for gas

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has set a new Domestic Base Price (DBP) framework and applicable gas wholesale price for the strategic domestic sector.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NMDPRA, Engr Farouk Ahmed, stated at the weekend that the new framework is in fulfilment of the relevant sections of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

The law, which was assented to by the President on August 16, 2021, and gazetted on August 27, 2021, provides a clear regulatory framework for the determination of a market-based pricing regime for the domestic gas market in Nigeria.

In line with Section 167 and Third and Fourth Schedule of the Act, which requires the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to determine the Domestic Base Price (DBP), three months following the effective date of the Act.

The Chief Executive Officer indicated that the applicable Wholesale Gas Price for the power sector shall be the established Domestic Gas Price.

He hinted that the DBP will be determined annually based on the criteria set in the Third Schedule of the Act, which are: Reference DBP to prices of gas in countries with significant reserves and production of natural gas, ensuring that Base Price considers the lowest cost of gas supply based on a Three-tier Cost of Supply Framework and market-prices tied to International Benchmarks (for strategic investors)

He said Domestic Base Price shall be the Export Parity Price at the delivery point where there is a dominant supply of gas in Nigeria.

Export Parity Price in this context is defined as a market-driven pricing framework, responsive to fiscal changes and weighed to ensure pricing flexibility while moderating swings to protect fragile domestic industries.

He further explained that the pricing framework for gas conversion industries namely: ammonia, urea, methanol, polypropylene, Low Sulphur Diesel (GTL), shall be as currently specified under the Fourth Schedule.

The NMDPRA helmsman highlighted that the other commercial sector consisting of cement, non-grid power, iron and steel industries, aluminium and all such industries requiring gas for heating shall be DBP +US $0.50.

He stressed that these prices shall apply to gas supplied under the domestic gas delivery obligation which shall be determined by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) under Section 110 of the PIA.

The NMDPRA boss revealed that the Authority is presently consulting with industry stakeholders in the development of DBP and applicable wholesale prices for the domestic gas market.

He assured that an industry-wide stakeholder engagement will equally be conducted before the final declaration of the 2022 DBP and wholesale price of gas to the strategic sectors.

