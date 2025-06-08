Health

NMA wants urgent, coordinated action against Diphtheria, Dengue in Edo

Idahosa Moses
The chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State Branch, Dr. Eustace Oseghale, has described diphtheria and dengue diseases as serious public health threats that require urgent and coordinated action.

Tribune Online reports that the Edo State Government recently confirmed the outbreaks of diphtheria and dengue fever, claiming the lives of two patients and infecting others in the state.

Reacting to the outbreaks of the diseases in a statement issued on Saturday in Benin, Dr. Oseghale urged the state government and all relevant stakeholders to act swiftly by strengthening routine immunisation efforts to curb the spread of diseases.

He advised residents in Edo to protect themselves and others by ensuring complete routine immunisation with Pentavalent and Td vaccines, maintaining good hygiene, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals

The Edo State NMA Chairman emphasised that diphtheria can present with symptoms such as sore throat, difficulty swallowing, mild fever, and general weakness.

Oseghale explained further that dengue fever manifests with high fever (up to 40°C), severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain (commonly called “breakbone fever”), nausea, and vomiting.

“We urge the Edo State Government and all relevant stakeholders to act swiftly by strengthening routine immunisation efforts to curb the spread of diphtheria,” he said.

He advised anyone experiencing symptoms associated with either disease to seek prompt medical attention.

On preventing dengue fever, Oseghale stressed the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding sites, removing stagnant water around homes, and using protective measures such as insect repellents, mosquito nets, and appropriate clothing.

He also called for enhanced vector control to reduce mosquito populations, along with improved disease surveillance and case management for early detection and response.

According to him, the NMA, Edo State Branch, remains committed to protecting public health.

“Our members are actively providing clinical services for diagnosis and treatment, leading public health education efforts, and supporting vaccination campaigns,” he revealed 

Oseghale commended the proactive steps taken by the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), the National Orthopaedic Hospital, and the Edo State Ministry of Health in addressing the outbreaks

He urged residents to remain vigilant, adhere to preventive guidelines, and promptly report suspected cases to health authorities.

