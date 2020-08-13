 NMA to train health officers on COVID-19 infection, prevention, control

As part of their efforts to contain further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra State branch, is to commence training of some health personnel on COVID-19 infection, prevention and control (IPC).

The event is expected to take place next week Tuesday,18th August 2020 at Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu in Anocha local government area of the state.

The Chairman, NMA, Anambra State; Dr Jide Onyekwelu, who made the announcement in a press release made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Thursday, said the state governor, Willie Obiano is expected to flag off the training, while the Anambra State Commissioner for Health is also expected at the event, as a special guest of honour.

Onyekwelu said the training is a project of Anambra State Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) state anchored by the association State Taskforce for COVID-19 and other Infectious Diseases.

“The Task Force is headed by Dr Mrs Jane Ezeonu, Vice Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, Anambra State and the Chairman of the NMA Anambra state Taskforce for COVID-19 and other Infectious Diseases.

Dr Mrs Ezeonu, a Public Health Physician is with Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, NAUTH is also a member of the NCDC COVID-19 Rapid Response Team (NRRT) redeployed to Anambra State.

He explains that the COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Project training will include; Training of Trainers (TOT) on IPC scheduled to hold on Tuesday 18th and Wed 19th August 2020 at Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Anambra state.

“Then the Stepdown training at the 5 NMA Anambra zones (Awka, Nnewi, Onitsha, Aguata and Ihiala) on Tue 25th and Wed 26th August 2020.

After the training, there would be a Presentation of Personal Protective Equipment ( PPEs) to some Isolation Centers in Anambra State by the NMA.

The training is a project facilitated by the National Center for Disease Control, (NCDC) and funded by the International Committee of the Red Cross, he concluded.