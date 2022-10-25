NMA seeks assistance for flood victims, donates to Bayelsa victims

Worried by the havoc wreaked by floods around the country, the Ondo state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has charged the Federal government to mobilise financial assistance from both the public and private sectors to assist victims affected by the ravaging flood disasters across the country.

This is just as the state chapter of NMA disclosed that the annual Physicians’ Week has been suspended as a result of the massive flood affecting Bayelsa and some other states of Nigeria with attendant loss of human lives and properties which has dampened the mood of the nation.

Chairman of the NMA in the state, Dr Omosehin Adeyemi-Osowe, who made this during a press conference heralding the 2022 National Physician Week in Akure, disclosed that some relief materials had been donated to victims of the flooding in Bayelsa state

According to him, Bayelsa state was one of the worse hit by the flood and called on other branches of NMA to extend hands of assistance to the victims of the flood to show love

He said the association suspended the opening programme of its Week earlier scheduled to hold in Bayelsa state as a result of the flooding that ravaged the state and some of their states and the loss of lives.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He said: “We have from our meager resources sent some relief materials to Bayelsa State which was worse hit; we also encouraged our branches in affected states to roll out medical outreach programs and sent solidarity messages to the state Governors and some dignitaries in the affected states

“I am hereby using this auspicious occasion to send a message of love and sympathy from NMA to all fellow citizens affected by the flood disaster ravaging the nation.





“We pray for a quick resolution and recovery. We call on our Governments at different levels to work together in helping victims recover quickly.

“We call on Federal Government to actively initiate measures to avert another flooding. This is one flood too many in our recent history as a nation; we say no more floods while we watch.

“Our beloved country is passing through difficult times but I know that if we persevere and continue being the best that we can be, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Adeyemi-Osowe, who represented the National President, NMA, Dr Uche Rowland Ojinmah, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to declare a state of emergency in the nation’s health sector, saying the call became necessary as medical professionals were leaving the nation in droves.

He said, “while we are losing our human resource for health in geometric progression, Lassa Viral Hemorrhagic fever, Malaria, COVID, Ebola, Marburg, etc. are still very much available in the face of worsening incidences of Systemic Hypertension with or without complications, Diabetes mellitus with or without complications, osteoarthritis, etc.

“We call on our governments to quickly declare emergency action in Nigeria’s health sector for the sake of her citizens.”

The NMA, also tasked government at all levels to look into the welfare of doctors and ensure the implementation of reviewed salaries earnestly to avoid industrial action.

“The penchant of state governments for seizing or slashing our salaries and paying it piecemeal at their convenience without interest has become a subject of folklore and hence cannot be allowed to continue.

“On the need to review CONMESS, let me inform you that the ball is now in court of the Government and they are foot-dragging.

“Let no one take our civility for weakness as we shall do all within limits of legality to protect the interest of the Nigerian doctor while the Government continues in their “search” for obvious reasons behind medical brain drain.

“It is a heartbreaking situation for Nigerian doctors because review of CONMESS has been due since 2014 based on the 2009 Collective Bargaining Agreement we signed with the Government which stipulated a review after five years. We hereby call on all well-meaning citizens and statesmen to intervene now and not blame doctors later.”