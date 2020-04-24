NMA raises alarm over health workers contracting coronavirus

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has appealed to the government to help save the lives of healthcare professionals.

In a statement signed by the NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile and the Secretary General, Dr. Olumutiwa Odusote, the association said the COVID-19 figure would definitely reach 1,000 figure with the current trend.

The NMA, therefore, demanded that the government expedites action and distribute PPEs to public and private hospitals without delay.

The statement read: “At the end of today, given the trend of reports of positive COVID-19 cases by the NCDC, the country will definitely hit the 1000 figure. So far, over 40 doctors and other healthcare workers have tested positive with three doctors and nurse nurse paying the ultimate price.

“This very disturbing and unsettling development comes against the unfolding scenario as reported in the media that some VIPs in the society are refusing to report to and be admitted at isolation and treatment centres for treatment, rather, prefer to stay at other non-accredited facilities.

“The association perceives that due to continued refusal to adhere to instructions, some citizens have vowed to make healthcare workers very vulnerable to contracting the disease.

“NMA wishes to reiterate that none of the infected healthcare workers or those that died contracted the disease at an isolation and treatment centre, but in general public and private health facilities while treating patients many of whom refused to disclose important medical/travel information that would have increased the suspicion and facilitate early diagnosis of COVID-19 infection.

“NMA therefore appeals once again to government to expedite action on distributing PPEs to public and private hospitals without delay. We also remind our members all over the federation to consider everybody presenting at the hospital for any ailment as potential COVID-19 patient until proved otherwise. Our lives also matter.”