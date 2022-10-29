NMA provides free medical services to orphans, vulnerable children in Bauchi

As part of its social responsibility and humanitarian services, members of Bauchi State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) have resolved to offer weekly medical services to orphans and vulnerable children across the state.

The resolution was made at the end of the celebration of the 2022 Physicians Week during which the NMA members visited the Orphanage Homes in Bauchi and Azare and provided free medical services to 65 orphans in the two orphanages.

Speaking at the BASOVCA Orphanage Home, State Low-cost housing estate in Bauchi metropolis, the NMA Chairman, Dr Mohammed Bashir Faruk disclosed that quite a number of orphaned children benefitted from the outreach.

Mohammed Bashir led other members to the free medical services and donation of food items to the orphanages in Bauchi and later Azare, saying that it is part of the callings of the members.

He said that the NMA considered it worthy to give back to the people by providing free medical consultancy and services to the orphanages in Bauchi and Azare, stressing that where necessary, referrals will be made.

According to him, “We will provide weekly free medical services to the orphans in the two orphanages. They are part of the society and they require care and medical attention”.

He stressed that, “NMA will provide pediatric consultancy, medical home services and various pediatric care like vaccines, safety, preventative care and treatment of illness of the orphans,”.

He stressed that on cases that needs referral, the association will liaise with BASOVCA to see how the issues can be handled officially, noting that they would from time to time provide basic medication to the children.

Muhammad Faruk said the outreach programme involved taking bio data of all the children’s medical history and testing of malaria parasite, urinalysis and other vitals for necessary diagnosis and medication.

Speaking on basic health tips, a Registrar with the Pediatric Department of ATBUTH, Dr Sulaiman Musa Ahmed advised the children to ensure they washed their hands with soap and water regularly and brush their teeth twice a day to guarantee their wellbeing.

The orphans and the people taking care of them were sensitized on the need for hygiene and sanitation by keeping the environment clean to avoid outbreak of diseases.

While responding, the Officer in charge of the Bauchi Orphanage, Mrs Maryam Malami who received the items on behalf of the orphans appreciated the NMA for the gesture describing it as a welcome development in the history of the Home.

According to her, ”We appreciate what your members are doing individually and collectively for us in the state even in this orphanage”.

She said that the gesture will go a long way, especially the free medical services for the orphans which according to her will give them the sense of belonging.

The Items donated by the NMA included 25 kg bag of rice, Carton of Spaghetti, Spices, Dozens of Petroleum Jelly, Carton of Noodles, Carton of Detergent, Galon of Vegetable Oil, Salt and Bathing Soaps as well as medical consumables.