NMA president in talks with government on resident doctors’ strike

The National President of Nigeria Medical Association, Prof. Innocent Ujah on Wednesday said that efforts were being made to end the ongoing strike embarked on by resident doctors.

Speaking to newsmen after paying a courtesy visit on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Professor Ujah said that he was in talks with the government and stressed the need to motivate health personnel in the country.

While he regretted the ongoing strike by the Association of Resident Doctors’, ARD, the don hinted that he had been talking with the government so as to end the ongoing strike.

“As a matter of fact, I have been talking to the government so that we can meet in the middle of the road and I think that is what is going on at the moment

“You know, we are in wartime, Covid-19 is a pandemic and a national health challenge and international health emergency.

“We believe that all parts should do there own bid, the doctors have been in the field just like other health workers and you know how contagious this may be.

“We need equipment and need to be motivated and any other health workers even if it is a driver working in the sector needs to be motivated so that they do not often go on strike.

Earlier during the courtesy visit on governor Ortom, Professor Ujah who is also the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo decried the poor health care delivery in the country.

He regretted that Benue State lacks consultants in Zones A and B.

According to him, “This is a shame that in this 21st century, we are talking about lack of consultants in our hospitals.

There is a need to move the medical profession to the next level. I urge the NMA to help and effect changes in the medical field.

He said the new University in Otukpo, which he described as “a race against time”, occupies a landmass of over 600 hectares and will commence operation in October 2020.

He said the institution will make use of the General Hospital, Otukpo which has been remodelled into a Teaching Hospital, boasting that when operational, the University will be a medical tourism hub.

Responding, Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu frowned at the poor health care delivery in the country as well as the frequent strike by Nigeria Medical Association, NMA.

“As for the Federal University of Health Sciences, it will be a medical tourist centre. It will provide numerous jobs for Benue people and other medical professionals across the country. Benue Government will support the institution to realize its goals.

