NMA nominates Ngige for health sector meritorious service award

Labour
By Christian Appolos | Abuja
Ngige declares presidential ambition, 2023: Ngige to declare presidential ambition in April, FG promises to implement 5% of jobs for persons with disabilities, For Nigeria to develop, informal sector must complement formal sector, Ngige drags doctors, Jakande Ngige, Buhari has accepted dialogue
Chris Ngige

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has nominated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, for its meritorious service award in the health sector.

The nomination was contained in a letter to the Minister signed by the President of NMA, Prof (Dr) Innocent Ujah and the Secretary General, Dr Philip Ekpe.

The letter, dated April 28, 2022, was titled, ‘Invitation as an awardee at the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (AGC/ADM) of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).’

It read, “We write on behalf of the National Officers Committee (NOC) and the entire membership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), to invite you to the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (ADM) of the association as an awardee. The conference which has its theme, ‘Current emergencies in building a resilient health system for Nigeria: Situation analysis and solutions,’ is scheduled to hold from Sunday, May 15 to Sunday, May 22, 2022 at EUI Centre, Plot F11, Sani Abacha Road, GRAPhase 3, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

“We have the pleasure to inform you of your nomination for recognition for the Meritorious Service Award in the health sector by the association.”

The letter added that the award would be bestowed on Ngige during the opening ceremony scheduled for Thursday, May 19, 2022 by 10am.


In his response, Ngige, who is of the medical profession, has accepted the nomination.

The Minister thanked the NMA for finding him worthy of such recognition, saying the award shows that his efforts towards the development of the health sector and other good works in Nigeria had not gone unnoticed.

The former Anambra State Governor added that the award would definitely spur him to do more towards the upliftment of the health sector and the development of Nigeria.

You might also like
Labour

May Day: Address issues causing strike in universities, SSANU tells FG

Labour

FG advocates stakeholders’ involvement in promotion of safety, health at work place

Labour

Voting against LG autonomy will destroy your political career, NULGE tells State…

Labour

TUC inaugurates, appoints Olorunfemi as 2023 election political commission chairman 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More