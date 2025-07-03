NMA kicks against federal circular on medical allowances, threatens action

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has rejected a recent circular issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on the review of allowances for medical and dental officers in the federal public service.

The medical allowances, according to NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, during a press conference in Abuja, described the circular as “grossly inadequate, misleading, and a flagrant violation of the spirit and letter of the agreements” reached during collective bargaining between the NMA and the federal government.

He said, “We want to bring this to the attention of Mr. President, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Assembly, and the general public whom we are under oath to always protect and promote their wellbeing,” Prof. Audu stated.

The NMA demanded the immediate withdrawal of the June 27, 2025, circular. They are also calling for the correction of consequential adjustments in line with the collective bargaining agreements reached in 2001, 2009, and 2014.

“Furthermore, the association is seeking the settlement of all outstanding arrears owed to medical and dental practitioners.

“Additionally, the NMA is demanding the payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) for 2025 and the convocation of long-overdue Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

Prof. Audu disclosed that the NMA has repeatedly engaged in dialogue with relevant government agencies and the Federal Ministry of Health, exhibiting goodwill.

“We hereby expect that attention will be given to our demands within the next 21 days to avert disruption in the health services rendered to the Nigerian people,” he warned.

The NMA’s demands also include the implementation of scarce skills allowances, specialist allowances, and excess workload allowances for doctors, as well as comprehensive health insurance coverage for medical and dental practitioners.

These demands are aimed at improving the welfare and working conditions of healthcare professionals in the country.

The association’s leadership is resolute in its stance, emphasizing that the demands are non-negotiable and essential for the well-being of medical and dental practitioners.

The NMA’s action is borne out of a desire to ensure that healthcare professionals are adequately compensated and motivated to provide quality healthcare services to Nigerians.

If the demands are not met within the specified timeframe, the NMA may be forced to take further action, which could impact healthcare delivery in the country.

