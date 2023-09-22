The Kogi State Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has given security agencies a 72-hour ultimatum to rescue one of its members, Dr Austin Uwumagbe, who was kidnapped on Tuesday.

Dr Uwumagbe was reportedly abducted shortly after leaving his hospital, Victory Hospital-Annex, in Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Area, on Tuesday night at about half past eight, after unknown gunmen arrived at the hospital and drove him away.

The Chairman of the Association, Dr Baoku Olusola, expressed the union’s concern during a news conference in Lokoja on Friday. He stated that if security agencies fail to rescue Dr Uwumagbe, the association will embark on an indefinite strike starting Monday.

Dr. Olusola strongly condemned the kidnapping of the medical personnel, who were abducted shortly after attending a delivery case.

He explained that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen forced the doctor into his car at his hospital, located opposite FCE Okene, after attending to a labour case past 8 p.m.

The situation has caused distress and worry among the entire body of doctors in the state, as well as the family and staff of the doctor.

Dr Olusola called on Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, President Ahmed Tinubu, acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, and other heads of security agencies to take swift action for the unconditional release of the doctor.

He added, “Many of our colleagues have travelled out of the country for safety and better opportunities, and those of us who decided to remain—the community we care for now sees it as a threat.

One of us has been kidnapped despite our quality healthcare delivery service to the state.”

Dr. Baoku further stated, “Our colleague is suffering at the hands of his captors. We have yet to hear anything from security agencies.

The family is currently in sorrow and depression, and doctors across the 21 local government areas of the state are living in fear because we don’t know who is next.”





He emphasised that all doctors in public and private health facilities would embark on an indefinite strike until Dr. Uwumagbe is released.

He urged the immediate community where the incident occurred to assist security agencies with credible information that would help track the perpetrators of the crime.

