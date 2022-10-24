NMA faults FG for brain drain in the health sector

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has faulted the present Federal Government for the total neglect of the health sector which has led to a massive brain drain of Medical Doctors to the United Kingdom (UK) with a figure standing at 10,296.

The disclosure was made by the National President of NMA, Dr. Uche R. Ojinmah as contained in an address he presented to the press at the briefing to mark 2022 Physicians’ week with the theme: Nigeria’s Healthcare Delivery Sys and The 2023 Democratic Transition: A Time To Change The Narrative.

Reading the address to Journalists in Bauchi on behalf of the National President, Bauchi State Chairman of the NMA, Dr. Mohammed Bashir Faruk stated, “The statistics also showed that between January 1, 2022, and September 30, 2022, about 1,307 doctors trained in Nigeria were licensed in the UK as Nigeria continues to battle one of the situations of brain drain in its history.

‘Overall, 10,296 doctors who obtained their degrees in Nigeria currently practice in the UK.”

According to the NMA National President, “Dispersion of the emigration data for Nigeria-trained doctors to the UK is as follows: 233 in 2015, 279 in 2016, 475 in 2017, 852 in 2018, 1,347 in 2019, 833 in 2020 in spite of COVID Pandemic and in 2021 during recovery from COVID.

He added that “Currently, Nigeria has the third high number of foreign doctors working in the UK after India and Pakistan.”

Uche Ojinmah lamented that “Meanwhile, while we are losing our human resource for health in geometric progression, Lassa Viral Hemorrhagic fever, Malaria, COVID, Ebola, Marburg, etc are still very much available in the face of worsening incidences of Systemic Hypertension with or without complications, Diabetes mellitus with or without complications, osteoarthritis, etc. We call on our Governments to quickly declare an emergency act in Nigeria’s health sector for the sake of her citizens”.

He further said that “With the recent article from online Punch Newspaper of October 2022 titled “200 Nigerian Doctors Move to the UK in one month.” the fact checks on the website of the General Medical Council (GMC), the body which licenses and maintains the official register of medical practitioners in the UK showed that the GMC licensed at least 200 Nigerian-trained doctors between August 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, was revealed.”

” Furthermore, let me inform you all that the Nigerian doctor is poorly paid, overworked, lack necessary work tools, and has become a target for kidnap. We Nigerian doctors have been taken from the lofty heights of nobility to nothingness by the neglect and possible disdain for the health sector by the successive government,” he added.

He also said that “The penchant of State governments for seizing or slashing our salaries and paying piecemeal at their convenience without interest has become a subject of folklore and hence cannot be allowed to continue.”

According to him, “On the need to review CONMESS, let me inform you that the ball is now in the court of the Government and they are foot-dragging. Let no one take our civility for weakness as we shall do all within the limits of legality to protect the interest of the Nigerian doctor while the Government continues in their “search” for obvious reasons behind medical brain drain.”

The NMA President added that “It is a heartbreaking situation for Nigerian doctors because a review of CONMESS has been due since 2014 based on the 2009 Collective Bargaining Agreement we signed with the Government which stipulated a review after five years. We hereby call on well-meaning citizens and statesmen to intervene now and not blame doctors later.

“Our beloved country is passing through difficult times but I know that if we persevere and continue being the best that we can be, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Nigeria is at a turning point and we all are hereby charged to stand as compatriots to obey the call of Nigeria.

“We must never let the labours of our heroes past be in vain. All citizens must respond to the call of Nigeria for good leadership and should never for pecuniary benefits sell or support candidates that cannot mow our nation forward. May God grant us the courage to be who we ought to be E standing for equity and progress. May our loyalty be to only Nigeria and may on loyalty be not tested by any past or present commitment.”

On the 2023 general election, he declared, “The era of blind loyalty is over. Let all patiently wait to hear the plans of the presidential candidates for Nigeria, especially in the Health sector before pitching our political support tent.”

The NMA President then said that “Let me start by informing you all that NMA had to shelve this year’s Physicians’ Week National opening ceremony and razzmatazz as a result of the massive flood affecting Bayelsa and some other states of Nigeria with attendant loss of human lives and properties thereby dampening the mood of the nation.

“We have from our meager resources sent some relief materials to Bayelsa state which was worse hit; we also encouraged our branches in affected states to roll out medical outreach programs and sent solidarity messages to the state governors and some dignitaries in the affected states.

“I am hereby using this auspicious occasion to send a message of love and sympathy from NMA to all fellow citizens affected by the flood disaster ravaging the nation. We pray for a quick resolution and recovery. We call on our Governments at different levels to work together in helping victims recover quickly.

“We call on Federal Government to actively initiate measures to avert another flooding. This is one flood too many in our recent history as a nation; we say no more floods while we watch.”

He, however, said that “Despite the national drawbacks, the Nigerian doctor has a lot to celebrate this week just for being alive. Let me also inform you all that we had a very successful outing in Berlin at the General Assembly of the World Medical Association (WMA). I am glad to inform you that our past President, Dr. Osahon Enabulele has taken over the President of the World Medical Association. We have confidence in his ability to lead WMA well and hence project Nigeria positively to the world.”

He then appealed saying, “Let us all as citizens of this great nation lift her up in all that we do. Let us all become good ambassadors to our motherland. We are too blessed to be beggars. God bless the Nigerian physician.”

He commended Journalists for the role they are playing as the Fourth Estate of the Realm saying that the NMA strongly believes in the fact that a free press is the bastion of democracy and hence the last hope of the common man.