NMA confirms abduction of female doctor in Kogi

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed the kidnap of one of its members, Dr Rukayat Musa, in Kogi State.

A statement jointly signed by the State Chairman, Dr Abubakar Alhassan and Secretary Dr Udebuani Chimezie on Thursday afternoon said, Dr Musa was forcefully taken away by the kidnappers on June 21, 2022 along Geregu-Ajaokuta stretch of Geregu Ajaokuta-Lokoja road while returning from an official assignment at Anyigba in Kogi State.

According to the statement, Dr Musa works with the NHIS office in Lokoja.

The association, however, called on the government and all security agencies to work very hard towards her early and safe return.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.