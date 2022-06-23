NMA confirms abduction of female doctor in Kogi

Metro
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed the kidnap of one of its members, Dr Rukayat Musa, in Kogi State.

A statement jointly signed by the State Chairman, Dr Abubakar Alhassan and Secretary Dr Udebuani Chimezie on Thursday afternoon said, Dr Musa was forcefully taken away by the kidnappers on June 21, 2022 along Geregu-Ajaokuta stretch of Geregu Ajaokuta-Lokoja road while returning from an official assignment at Anyigba in Kogi State.

According to the statement, Dr Musa works with the NHIS office in Lokoja.

The association, however, called on the government and all security agencies to work very hard towards her early and safe return.

Comments

