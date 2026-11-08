NMA commences public voting, announces final contenders for Brand of the Year

Organisers of the Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA) have thrown the voting process of this year’s edition of the awards open to the public, with three finalists: Heineken, Malta Guinness and MILO, also unveiled as contenders for the prestigious Brand of the Year 2026 Award.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Founder of the Awards, Prince Tony Agenmonmen, explained that the three brands were arrived at following a rigorous evaluation by the Awards Decision Council (ADC), comprising distinguished marketing and communications professionals.

He added that with the announcement, the three brands now advance to the public voting stage, making it possible for Nigerians to be part of the voting process.

The former President, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) further explained that the winner will be determined by a combination of judges’ scores (50%) and public votes (50%), bringing expert assessment and consumer choice together in deciding this year’s outstanding brand.

According to him, after the public voting, the winner will be unveiled at the fifth edition of the Awards, tagged: “Reimagine Marketing”, slated for Saturday, 21 November 2026, in Lagos.