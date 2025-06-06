NLNG upgrades neonatal wards, ICU facilities at FMC Asaba

The neonatal wards and an intensive care unit (ICU) at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta have been upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

With this, the hospital is now better positioned to deliver care with improved tools, quicker response times, and better outcomes for our youngest and most fragile patients.”

Speaking at the commissioning and handover ceremony of the facilities on Thursday, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Izaiaq Adekunle Salalako described the donation as a milestone in Nigeria’s quest to improve healthcare infrastructure in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Represented by the Director of Hospital Services at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Jimoh Salaudeen, the minister commended NLNG’s commitment to reducing infant mortality through its strategic intervention adding

“The support from LNG to donate the Magnificent Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was a welcome development.

“This NICU is equipped with the latest technology and staffed with highly trained professionals.

“God willing, this center of neonatology will be a regional center for neonatology in this country”.

The minister praised the leadership of NLNG for channeling their corporate social responsibility most appropriately.

According to him, “This one that NLNG has done today, that provides care to the children who are the future of the nation is an investment for the future of the country. “

He called on other partners and corporate organisations to emulate the NLNG and support the health sector to improve the healthcare infrastructure for quality service delivery to the citizenry.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of NLNG, Dr. Philip Mshelbila said the donation was part of NLNG’s Hospital Support Programme (HSP), a strategic initiative launched in response to the healthcare challenges highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Represented by the General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, the managing Director quipped:

“As a medical doctor, I understand the impact that the newly renovated and equipped neonatal ward and intensive care unit will have in saving lives, especially the most vulnerable—newborns and critically ill infants.

He emphasized that the commissioning of the upgraded facilities underscores the transformative power of the HSP initiative.

“It marks a decisive step forward in our commitment to fostering a healthcare system that works. With these enhancements, the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, is now better positioned to deliver care with improved tools, quicker response times, and better outcomes for our youngest and most fragile patients.”

“The HSP was NLNG’s strategic response to the urgent need for a stronger upgrade of medical facilities for quality service delivery during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The Board approved the programme in July 2021. The goal was clear: to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure, beginning with 12 federal university teaching hospitals across all six geopolitical zones and the FCT.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of FMC Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma, expressed profound gratitude to NLNG, applauding the company’s transparency and commitment throughout the project.

“This facility was not only rebuilt and re-equipped but also piped with oxygen to ensure that every baby, whether in a cot or an incubator, has direct access to life-saving oxygen,” Dr. Osiatuma said.

“The newly commissioned neonatal and ICU wards are expected to significantly boost the hospital’s capacity to deliver critical care services, especially for newborns and infants in need of intensive medical support.”

