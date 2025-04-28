NLNG unveils economic empowerment programs for 110 host, pipeline communities

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has relaunched one of its key economic empowerment programmes formerly known as Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES) as a way of spurring the growth of small businesses and youths within its over 110 host and pipeline communities in Rivers State.

The new scheme, now known as VIBES, is to ensure growth and sustainability of small businesses owned and managed by previous YES beneficiaries.

Speaking at the relaunch event in Port Harcourt, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall said VIBES stands for Vocational, Innovation, Business, and Empowerment Scheme.

She said, “NLNG believes that entrepreneurship is not just about starting and running a business, it is about creating opportunities that uplift the communities to drive economic growth and spark positive social change.

“In line with NLNG’s vision of improving lives sustainably, VIBES is a deliberate programme to engender entrepreneurial knowledge, and the networks needed to grow entrepreneurs and change-makers in our communities.”

Over 1,400 youths from NLNG’s host and pipeline communities in Rivers state had been trained in 10 different empowerment programmes since inception of YES in 2004 though less than 300 are said to be operating viable business till date.

The crafts include: Automotive, Advanced welding, Catering and Hotel management, Fashion Designing and Cosmetology, Farm Management, Information and Communication Technology as well as Photography and Video Production.

Dr. Horsfall who was represented by the Manager, Community Relations and Sustainable Development, Charles Epelle said: “We believe that VIBES will foster an environment where individuals can create businesses, generate employment, and become innovators.

“This belief drives our commitment to nurturing local capacity and enabling individuals to become creators of jobs, wealth, and lasting impact.”

Speaking further, she said the programme is a modern approach to economic empowerment which “offers enhanced support through networking opportunities, grants, resources, and mentorship to help participants refine and scale up their ideas.”

According to the Organisers, VIBES came into force last year as a way of refining the implementation of the company’s YES programme, which was initially designed to make the participating youths economically and socially responsible and self-reliant through guided technical and managerial development training.

In conceptualising VIBES, NLNG assembled experts in entrepreneurship, business development, law, technology and innovations and several other fields for continued training and mentorship of the select business operators to ensure continued survival, growth and sustainability of such businesses.

NLNG’s Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku in a statement made available to Tribun Online expressed optimism that: “VIBES will provide comprehensive business training, which includes courses on financial management, marketing, strategic planning, law and legal practices and more.

“It shall also provide personalized advisory services and structured mentorship from seasoned business to the participants.”

Under the arrangement, “Beneficiaries will be administered professional, practical, participative trainings designed to build robust technical and managerial capacity.

“Participants in the top 50 will receive a grant of $1,300 each, disbursed in two tranches.

“This funding is intended to help upscale their business and as part of a broader support system that includes mentorship, networking, and additional advisory services.

“In the end, The VIBES Alumni Network will be created and is designed to provide continued mentorship, networking, and support after the completion of the programme, helping past beneficiaries to share experiences and access further opportunities.

“Economic Empowerment is one of the four pillars of NLNG’s community development drive. Others are education, infrastructure development and healthcare,” she explained.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE