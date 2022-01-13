NLNG to supply 100% LPG production to Nigeria

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has approved the supply of 100 per cent of the company’s LPG production (Propane & Butane) to the Nigerian market.

This was even as it disclosed that it supplied an estimated 400,000 metric tonnes to the domestic market in 2021.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, on Thursday, the Company disclosed that the Company has developed a scheme to sustainably supply Propane for usage in cooking gas blending as well as in agro-allied, autogas, power and petrochemical sectors of the Nigerian economy to further deepen gas utilisation in Nigeria.

It explained that the initiatives are designed to increase LPG availability in Nigeria, diversifying its uses and support the Federal Government’s Decade of the Gas initiative.

“The milestone is coming just three months after the Company supplied its first Propane cargo into the domestic market and NLNG is currently the highest single supplier of LPG into the domestic market, with an estimated 400,000 metric tonnes supplied in 2021,” it added.

The statement further quoted the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, Dr Philip Mshelbila, as saying that the development marked the Company’s strong commitment to the continued growth of the domestic LPG market and its passion to increase utilisation of one of the most versatile energy sources in the world.

He said the Company was inclined towards helping to build a strong economy based on the gas resources that Nigeria is abundantly blessed with.

Mshelbila stressed that: “natural gas could help drive the economy by providing cooking gas for homes, supporting industrialisation, powering mobile cell sites and complex transportation systems, impacting food supply through its usage for fertiliser production and increasing power supply to both homes and industries while reducing the country’s carbon footprint.

“We are ardently following up on the commitment we made in March 2021 at the NLNG-sponsored pre-summit conference of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) 2021 organised by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources to support the Decade of Gas declaration by the Federal Government.

“We are driven by our vision to remain a globally competitive LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria and are making a reality of our collective dreams that one day we can switch all cooking fuels to gas, and power our vehicles with gas as encapsulated in the government’s National Gas Expansion Program and the Autogas Policy,” he said.

The MD noted that the NLNG supplied its first Butane (LPG) cargo into the domestic market in 2007, which helped to develop over the years the LPG industry in Nigeria from less than 50,000 tonnes to over 1 million tonnes market size annually by the end of 2020.

“In 2021, we increased our LPG supply commitment from 350,000 metric tonnes (or 28 million 12.5kg cylinders) to actual delivery of 400,000 metric tonnes (or 32 million 12.5kg cylinders) thereby directing most of our production into the domestic market.

” But this was not enough for NLNG, hence this commitment to do all that we possibly can and supply 100% of our LPG production to the domestic market,” Dr Mshelbila added.

​NLNG is an incorporated Joint Venture owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49 per cent), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6 per cent), TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15 per cent), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4 per cent).

