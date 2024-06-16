Management of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has reaffirmed its commitment towards delivering economic benefits through the Train 7 project on Bonny Island.

Speaking at a reconvened session of the joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Joint Committee on Gas Resources, officials of the company provided necessary information and clarifications to address issues raised by the Committee.

NLNG confirmed that the project, with a total contract sum of $4.3 billion, has reached an overall progress of 67% completion, achieving a significant construction milestone of over 45 million man-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI).

The company noted that the project was already delivering one of its benefits, with over 9,000 Nigerians working on Bonny Island, and numerous indirect jobs and businesses emerging and booming as a result of the construction.

ALSO READ:Eid-el-Kabir: COAS hails troops’ bravery, sacrifice to keep Nigeria united

According to a statement issued by Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, and made available to the Nigerian Tribune, NLNG emphasized that the Train 7 project is a strategic initiative that will support the diversification of the country’s revenue sources, revenue generation during the energy transition, and aid the country in achieving a net-zero future.

It also noted that the project remains crucial for monetizing Nigeria’s vast gas resources, estimated at over 200 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven reserves, and it remains an inspiration to other gas development initiatives aimed at enhancing gas monetization and utilization in the country.

The company equally stressed the significance of the project to the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative. It emphasized that the project is aligned with Nigeria’s gas development aspirations, as the outlined initiative is both timely and essential to secure the nation’s future, particularly as the global movement towards a net-zero future accelerates.

NLNG expressed its respect for the National Assembly and committed to collaborating with the legislature to transform Nigeria’s energy landscape.

It called on all stakeholders, including the Federal Government and all well-meaning Nigerians, to support the preservation of an enabling environment for its successful completion and the attraction of more transformational projects to Nigeria.