NLC Women Commission calls on FG to ratify, domesticate ILO Convention 190

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National Women Commission, has called on the Nigerian Government to lead other African countries in ratifying and domesticating the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190.

The NLC women made the call during an advocacy rally and visit to the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of Women Affairs, to mark the International Women’s Day.

The NLC Head of Department, Women and Youth, Rita Goyit, said the rally was part of its celebration for the International Women’s Day which is marked globally every year.

The ILO C190 was adopted in June 21 last year during the ILO centenary celebration in Geneva. The ILO Convention 190 aims to eliminate violence and harassment in the place of work. Women workers from different sections participated in the rally.

The women carried placards which read ‘Ratify C190: A clarion call for Nigeria to be the first African country.’ ‘Ratify C190: A clarion call for Nigeria to be the second in the world.’ ‘Gender based violence is a violation of human rights.’ ‘Ratify C190: Stop gender-based violence’.

Also, the Industrial Nigeria Council (Women Committee) also used the strength of their campaigns to seek ratification and domestication of ILO Convention 190, economic justice and rights, bodily autonomy, sexual and reproductive health and rights, feminist action for climate justice.

They are also craving for technology and innovation for gender equality and feminist leadership amongst others.

Twenty-five years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a progressive roadmap for gender equality, they said it is time to take stock of progress and bridge the gaps that remain through bold and decisive actions.

Chairperson of the Industrial Nigeria Council, (Women Committee), Oluchi Amaogu, addressing the women in Lagos, admonished all humanity to rise up to say no to violence and harassment against women and girls.