NLC warns Kano govt against deduction of workers salary, pensioners allowances

Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State chapter, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, has said that the union will henceforth not entertain any justification for salary reduction especially for pensioners and other civil servants in Kano State.

It would be recalled that the Kano State government deducted civil servants salary and pensioners’ allowance without notification or reason for the deduction.

His words: “We strongly rise against the deduction of workers’ salaries by Kano State government with no reason given or without notice.”

He made the assertion on Tuesday, in an interview, saying the union would not condone any attempt to reduce the salary of workers or deduct money from pensioners’ allowances.

Comrade Minjibir stated that any move to deduct the salaries of the state workers or pensioners’ allowance would be resisted.

He, however, urged all its affiliate unions and state branches to resist any salary deduction in December salary.

According to him, such action is illegal as workers’ salaries are core elements of employment contracts and collective bargaining agreements.

