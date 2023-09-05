Zamfara branch of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has observed the two-day warning strike, workers in hospitals and government establishments have deserted their workplaces in the State.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that public like Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau, General Hospital Gusau, Kaura Namoda Hospital, JB Yakubu Secretariat Complex in Gusau and Kaduna Electric Company in Gusau were all visited and seen as workers desert offices.

It was also gathered that Trade Union Congress (TUC) has defied the warning strike in the state.

When contacted, the chairman of the NLC comrade Sani Haliru Kurya said the union is monitoring the compliance.

According to him, all the executive members of the NLC in the state have gone round to monitor and ensure total compliance in the state.

Our struggle is for the betterment of all, people are really suffering from the subsidy removal, things are now hard, we want government to rethink”.

He called on members of the NLC and people in the state to support and cooperate with the union.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

[VIDEO] ‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mixed reactions as leaked nude video of TikTok star, ‘Buba girl’, surfaces online





Social media users have continued to react differently to a trending nude video of…

Why my grandfather gave Apostle Babalola of CAC the forbidden forest (Igbo Aiwo) for his first revival —Alaaye of Efon, Oba Aladejare

The Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, Obalufon Alayemore, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, in this interview by…

Goat gives birth to half-human-half-kid in Kwara

A female goat (nanny) has reportedly delivered a half-human, half-goat (kid) at the…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Housemates paid N300k weekly to be on show – CeeC

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly called CeeC, has revealed the…

AFCON 2023: NFF, Peseiro agree on contract extension

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Jose Peseiro have reached an agreement for…