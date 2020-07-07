NLC, TUC to mobilise against Nycil’s alleged unfair labour practice

THE two prominent labour centers in the country – the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have resolved to mobilise other Nigerian workers to fight against the management of Nycil, a company located in Sango Ota, over the unfair labour practices being meted to its workers.

The two unions representing the workers in the company; the National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) and the Chemical and Non Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN) have also accused Federal Government of supporting the management of the company to sack the workers without recourse to industrial relations law of the country.

Already, the workers have been picketing the company since last week Monday due to the lock out by the management.

Delivering the message of the NLC and TUC to the workers, the President of NUCFRLANMPE, who is also the National Trustee of the NLC, Comrade Goke Olatunji, said the union now has the backing of the labour centres for a total shutdown of the company until the management follows due process.

He said: “The management has further worsened the crisis by putting up a notice at the gate that the workers should stay away until the management contacts them. Where is that applicable in law? They were still at work until Saturday, no information or whatsoever, only for them to resume work on Monday and the gate was locked. This is quite unreasonable.”

The management’s notice which was without date or signature read: “This is to inform you that the company has been closed down till further notice. Further communication on resumption, if necessary, will come to you in due course.”

But the NUCFRLANMPE President said the workers would not vacate the premises and ensure that their right was granted even if the company would fold up.

“We know it’s a ploy by the management to sack workers without any negotiation, moreso, when it has failed to negotiate with the union based on Collective and Procedural Agreement.”

The President of the Chemical and Non Metallic Products Senior Staff Association (CANMPSSAN), Comrade Segun David said the management’s latest action may have been due to the backing of the government, who has failed to fulfill its mediatory role.

He said the Controller of Labour in Ogun State, who was in Sango Ota on Wednesday, failed to interpret the law on lock-out to the management, but rather was trying to force the unions to toe the management’s line.

“That would have amounted to maltreating the workers to lose out on all their benefits. It’s unfortunate that as much as the Federal Government is working to save Nigeria from COVID-19, the company is trying to further endanger the workers’ lives through undue exposure and suffering,” he said.

He stated that the company has no reason to sack as it has continued to produce even during the lockdown, exposing workers to risk and despite that, failed to pay them their entitlement.

He said, “Among all our members, Nycil is the worst in terms of welfare. These workers have to sacrifice their leave bonus, work overtime without pay. It’s unfortunate that the owner is a Nigerian, who supposed to be treating the workers fairly.”

