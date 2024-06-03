The Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) locked the secretariat entrance on Monday in compliance with the labour union’s infinite industrial action.

This is coming on the heels of the directive by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for workers to embark on a nationwide indefinite strike on Monday over the government’s failure to conclude a new national minimum wage and reverse the recent hike in electricity tariff.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress had, on May 31, directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike from June 3.

According to the unions, the action was over the federal government’s failure to increase the N60,000 minimum wage it offered to workers and its refusal to reverse the recent increase in electricity tariffs.

JUAC president Rifkatu Iortyer said the committee’s decision to deny workers access to the Secretariat was in compliance with the NLC and TUC directives.

She said, “It’s been a long-time struggle concerning the national minimum wage issue. Now the hike in electricity tariffs has begun.

“Till now, they have not reached a compromise on what to pay the least staff as the minimum wage, and since the national body, if the two labour unions have declared it, FCT is part of it, we are an affiliate body of the national unions. We have to join the strike.

“As of yesterday, Sunday, when they met with the National Assembly, if you listen to the TUC President, he almost gave in, but they had to go back to their NEC to convey the message to see if this is what they will take from the government. So the strike is on until they reach a compromise.

“My advice to FCTA and FCDA staff is that they should stay at home and remain the obedient staff that we’ve always been.”

Meanwhile, the strike recorded total compliance as staff of FCTA were seen stranded and heading back to their homes.

A staff member of the FCTA, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune under the condition of anonymity, said: “As you can see, we can’t go inside, even our directors, but we are all in support of our JUAC President; she is fighting for us; we need the pay rise for sure because things are too difficult.”.

A tour of schools in FCT revealed that students were turned back from entering the schools, particularly government schools. In FCTA hospitals, skeletal services were delivered to patients.

